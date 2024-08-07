Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
10 Thaler 1836 B (Hanover, William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 13,30 g
- Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1836
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1836 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6627 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1663 $
Price in auction currency 1400 GBP
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1585 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Naumann
Date October 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo / Künker
Date October 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2003
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
