10 Thaler 1836 B (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1836 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6627 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.

Сondition AU (2) XF (14) VF (5) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) Service PCGS (1)