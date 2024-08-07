Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

10 Thaler 1836 B (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1836 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 10 Thaler 1836 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 13,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1836 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6627 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo / Künker (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Naumann (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (3)
Hanover 10 Thaler 1836 B at auction Baldwin's - July 12, 2022
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1663 $
Price in auction currency 1400 GBP
Hanover 10 Thaler 1836 B at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1585 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1836 B at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hanover 10 Thaler 1836 B at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hanover 10 Thaler 1836 B at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hanover 10 Thaler 1836 B at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1836 B at auction Naumann - October 1, 2017
Seller Naumann
Date October 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hanover 10 Thaler 1836 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hanover 10 Thaler 1836 B at auction Naumann - August 6, 2017
Seller Naumann
Date August 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1836 B at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hanover 10 Thaler 1836 B at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1836 B at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1836 B at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hanover 10 Thaler 1836 B at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hanover 10 Thaler 1836 B at auction Hess Divo / Künker - October 26, 2012
Seller Hess Divo / Künker
Date October 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hanover 10 Thaler 1836 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hanover 10 Thaler 1836 B at auction Heritage - January 11, 2003
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2003
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Hanover 10 Thaler 1836 B at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hanover 10 Thaler 1836 B at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hanover 10 Thaler 1836 B at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 3, 2001
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 3, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1836 B at auction Künker - September 25, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

