Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
10 Thaler 1832 (Hanover, William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,388 oz) 12,0668 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1832
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1832 . This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4865 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (6)
- Leu (1)
- Möller (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3577 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
2975 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search