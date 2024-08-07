10 Thaler 1832 (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1832 . This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4865 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

