Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

10 Thaler 1832 (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1832 - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 10 Thaler 1832 - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,903)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,388 oz) 12,0668 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1832 . This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4865 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (6)
  • Leu (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hanover 10 Thaler 1832 at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3577 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1832 at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
2975 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1832 at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1832 at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1832 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1832 at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition AU
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1832 at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1832 at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1832 at auction Künker - March 13, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1832 at auction Leu - October 29, 2000
Seller Leu
Date October 29, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

