Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
4 Pfennig 1831 C (Hanover, William IV)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,74 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1831
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1831 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place December 6, 2015.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
