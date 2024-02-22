Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

4 Pfennig 1831 C (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1831 C - Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 4 Pfennig 1831 C - Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,74 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1831 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place December 6, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1831 C at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1831 C at auction Numis Poland - November 21, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1831 C at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1831 C at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1831 C at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1831 C at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1831 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 5, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1831 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

