4 Pfennig 1831 C (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1831 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place December 6, 2015.

Сondition XF (6) VF (2)