2 Pfennig 1837 A (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1837 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1036 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place December 5, 2017.

Сondition AU (1) XF (8) VF (1)