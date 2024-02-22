Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 Pfennig 1837 A (Hanover, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,88 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1837
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1837 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1036 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place December 5, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 126 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search