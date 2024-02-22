Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Pfennig 1837 A (Hanover, William IV)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,88 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1837 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1036 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place December 5, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (3)
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1837 A at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1837 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 126 EUR
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1837 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1837 A at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1837 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1837 A at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1837 A at auction WAG - September 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date September 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1837 A at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1837 A at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1837 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

