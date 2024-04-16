Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Pfennig 1837 A "Type 1835-1837" (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1837 A "Type 1835-1837" - Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 2 Pfennig 1837 A "Type 1835-1837" - Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,88 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1837 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4367 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1837 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1837 A at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1837 A at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1837 A at auction WAG - October 13, 2013
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1837 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1837 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

