Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 Pfennig 1837 A "Type 1835-1837" (Hanover, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,88 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1837
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1837 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4367 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
