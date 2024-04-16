2 Pfennig 1837 A "Type 1835-1837" (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1837 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4367 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (2)