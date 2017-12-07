Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 Pfennig 1836 A (Hanover, William IV)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,88 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1836
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1836 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1035 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place December 5, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (1)
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search