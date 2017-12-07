2 Pfennig 1836 A (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1836 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1035 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place December 5, 2017.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2)