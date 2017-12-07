Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Pfennig 1836 A (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1836 A - Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 2 Pfennig 1836 A - Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,88 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1836 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1035 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place December 5, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1836 A at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1836 A at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1836 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

