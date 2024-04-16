Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Pfennig 1835 A (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1835 A - Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 2 Pfennig 1835 A - Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,88 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1835 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Hanover 2 Pfennig 1835 A at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1835 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1835 A at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1835 A at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1835 A at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1835 A at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1835 A at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1835 A at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1835 A at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1835 A at auction Russiancoin - August 20, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1835 A at auction Russiancoin - March 19, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1835 A at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1835 A at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1835 A at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1835 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

