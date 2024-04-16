Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 Pfennig 1835 A (Hanover, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,88 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1835
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1835 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
