Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Pfennig 1834 A (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1834 A - Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 2 Pfennig 1834 A - Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,88 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1834 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 621 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • WAG (2)
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1834 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1834 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1834 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1834 A at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1834 A at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1834 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

