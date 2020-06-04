2 Pfennig 1834 A (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1834 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 621 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (4)