2 Pfennig 1831 C (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1831 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4335 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) XF (6) VF (1) No grade (9)