Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 Pfennig 1831 C (Hanover, William IV)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,88 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1831
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1831 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4335 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.
Сondition
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
