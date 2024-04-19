Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Pfennig 1831 C (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1831 C - Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 2 Pfennig 1831 C - Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,88 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1831 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4335 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.

Hanover 2 Pfennig 1831 C at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1831 C at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1831 C at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1831 C at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1831 C at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1831 C at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 13, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1831 C at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1831 C at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1831 C at auction Russiancoin - October 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1831 C at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1831 C at auction Russiancoin - February 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1831 C at auction Russiancoin - June 25, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 25, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1831 C at auction Russiancoin - January 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1831 C at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1831 C at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1831 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1831 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

