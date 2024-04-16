Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1837 B (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1837 B - Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 1 Pfennig 1837 B - Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Artemide Aste s.r.l.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1837 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 419 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 60. Bidding took place March 30, 2004.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (1)
  • Zöttl (2)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1837 B at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1837 B at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1837 B at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1837 B at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1837 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1837 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1837 B at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1837 B at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1837 B at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1837 B at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1837 B at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1837 B at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1837 B at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1837 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1837 B at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1837 B at auction Artemide Aste - March 20, 2018
Seller Artemide Aste
Date March 20, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

