Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1837 B (Hanover, William IV)
Photo by: Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1837
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1837 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 419 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 60. Bidding took place March 30, 2004.
Сondition
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Russiancoin (8)
- Teutoburger (4)
- WAG (1)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search