1 Pfennig 1837 B (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1837 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 419 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 60. Bidding took place March 30, 2004.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (4) No grade (9)