Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1837 A (Hanover, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1837
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1837 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1436 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 50. Bidding took place September 3, 2022.
Сondition
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
