Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1837 A (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1837 A - Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 1 Pfennig 1837 A - Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1837 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1436 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 50. Bidding took place September 3, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1837 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1837 A at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1837 A at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1837 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

