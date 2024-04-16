1 Pfennig 1837 A (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1837 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1436 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 50. Bidding took place September 3, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) No grade (1)