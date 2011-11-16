Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1836 B (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1836 B - Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 1 Pfennig 1836 B - Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1836 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3055 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 350. Bidding took place September 15, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1836 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

