Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1836 A (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1836 A - Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 1 Pfennig 1836 A - Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1836 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 806 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (2)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1836 A at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1836 A at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of William IV Coins of Hanover in 1836 All Hanover coins Hanover copper coins Hanover coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search