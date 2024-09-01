1 Pfennig 1836 A (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1836 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 806 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.

Сondition AU (2)