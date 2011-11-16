Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1835 A "Type 1835-1837" (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1835 A "Type 1835-1837" - Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 1 Pfennig 1835 A "Type 1835-1837" - Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1835 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 628 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1835 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

