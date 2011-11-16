Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1835 A "Type 1835-1837" (Hanover, William IV)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1835
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1835 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 628 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search