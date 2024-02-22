1 Pfennig 1834 A "Type 1831-1835" (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1834 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6065 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place February 19, 2024.

Сondition XF (1)