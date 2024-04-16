1 Pfennig 1832 B (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1832 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3654 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place December 4, 2015.

Сondition AU (2) XF (4) No grade (1)