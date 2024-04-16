Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1832 B (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1832 B - Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 1 Pfennig 1832 B - Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1832 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3654 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place December 4, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1832 B at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1832 B at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1832 B at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1832 B at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1832 B at auction Russiancoin - February 16, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1832 B at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1832 B at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

