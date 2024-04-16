Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1832 B (Hanover, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1832
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1832 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3654 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place December 4, 2015.
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
