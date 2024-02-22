Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1832 A (Hanover, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1832
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1832 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 3,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2020.
