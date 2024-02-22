Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1832 A (Hanover, William IV)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1832 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 3,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (2)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1832 A at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1832 A at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of William IV Coins of Hanover in 1832 All Hanover coins Hanover copper coins Hanover coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search