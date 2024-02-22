1 Pfennig 1832 A (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1832 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 3,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2020.

Сondition No grade (2)