1 Pfennig 1831 C (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1831 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2439 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (4)