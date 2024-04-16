Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1831 C (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1831 C - Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 1 Pfennig 1831 C - Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1831 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2439 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1831 C at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1831 C at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1831 C at auction Inasta - April 26, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date April 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1831 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1831 C at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1831 C at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1831 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

