Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1831 C (Hanover, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1831
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1831 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2439 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
