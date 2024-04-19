2/3 Thaler 1834 A "Silver Mines of Clausthal" (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 "Silver Mines of Clausthal" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4351 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.

Сondition XF (4)