Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2/3 Thaler 1834 A "Silver Mines of Clausthal" (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1834 A "Silver Mines of Clausthal" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1834 A "Silver Mines of Clausthal" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 "Silver Mines of Clausthal" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4351 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coin Galleries (1)
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4683 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction Künker - March 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
6073 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction London Coin Galleries - November 1, 2016
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
