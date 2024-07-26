Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1864 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1864
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1864 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36374 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place January 15, 2019.
