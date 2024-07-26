Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1864 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse Thaler 1864 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse Thaler 1864 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Rhenumis

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (124)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1864 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36374 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place January 15, 2019.

Hanover Thaler 1864 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1864 B at auction Heritage - July 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 4, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Hanover Thaler 1864 B at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1864 B at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1864 B at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 14, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1864 B at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1864 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1864 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1864 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1864 B at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1864 B at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1864 B at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1864 B at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1864 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1864 B at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1864 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1864 B at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 16, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1864 B at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1864 B at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1864 B at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1864 B at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
