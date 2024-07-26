Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1857 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1857
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1857 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1000 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place May 18, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
12
