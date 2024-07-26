Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1857 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse Thaler 1857 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse Thaler 1857 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1857 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1000 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place May 18, 2016.

Hanover Thaler 1857 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1857 B at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1857 B at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1857 B at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1857 B at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1857 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1857 B at auction Künker - September 19, 2019
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1857 B at auction Auction World - April 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1857 B at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1857 B at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1857 B at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1857 B at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1857 B at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - March 25, 2018
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1857 B at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1857 B at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
Seller WAG
Date May 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1857 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1857 B at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1857 B at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1857 B at auction Aurea - December 10, 2015
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1857 B at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1857 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price

