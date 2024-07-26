Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1856 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse Thaler 1856 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse Thaler 1856 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1856 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 727 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place February 12, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Bolaffi (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (7)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Künker (13)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (9)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • WAG (7)
  • WCN (3)
  • Westfälische (2)
Hanover Thaler 1856 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1856 B at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1856 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1856 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1856 B at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1856 B at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1856 B at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1856 B at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1856 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1856 B at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1856 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1856 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1856 B at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1856 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1856 B at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1856 B at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1856 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1856 B at auction Felzmann - January 18, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

