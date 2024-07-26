Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1856 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1856
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1856 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 727 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place February 12, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Bolaffi (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (7)
- Felzmann (3)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Höhn (6)
- Künker (13)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (9)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- WAG (7)
- WCN (3)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search