Thaler 1856 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1856 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 727 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place February 12, 2023.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (17) XF (27) VF (23) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Bolaffi (2)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Eeckhout (1)

Emporium Hamburg (7)

Felzmann (3)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (2)

HERVERA (1)

Höhn (6)

Künker (13)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Soler y Llach (3)

Sonntag (2)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (9)

TMAJK sro (1)

WAG (7)

WCN (3)

Westfälische (2)