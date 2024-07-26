Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1855 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1855
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1855 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31232 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Seller NumisCorner
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
