Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1855 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse Thaler 1855 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse Thaler 1855 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (229)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1855 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31232 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Anticomondo (3)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aurea (5)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (11)
  • Felzmann (12)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (11)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Juno (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Kroha (5)
  • Künker (24)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • Möller (6)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (7)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Naumann (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • NumisCorner (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Rauch (6)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Teutoburger (21)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (28)
  • WCN (3)
  • Westfälische (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Hanover Thaler 1855 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1855 B at auction Juno - June 21, 2024
Seller Juno
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Hanover Thaler 1855 B at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1855 B at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1855 B at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1855 B at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1855 B at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1855 B at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Hanover Thaler 1855 B at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1855 B at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Hanover Thaler 1855 B at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1855 B at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Hanover Thaler 1855 B at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1855 B at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1855 B at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1855 B at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1855 B at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1855 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1855 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1855 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1855 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1855 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1855 B at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1855 B at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Hanover Thaler 1855 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George V Coins of Hanover in 1855 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search