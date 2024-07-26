Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1854 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse Thaler 1854 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse Thaler 1854 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1854 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Aurea Numismatika auction for CZK 26,000. Bidding took place September 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aurea (4)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Busso Peus (5)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Dorotheum (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (8)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Künker (18)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (14)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (17)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (4)
Hanover Thaler 1854 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1854 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1854 B at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1854 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1854 B at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1854 B at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1854 B at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1854 B at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Hanover Thaler 1854 B at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1854 B at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Hanover Thaler 1854 B at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1854 B at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2023
Hanover Thaler 1854 B at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1854 B at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1854 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1854 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1854 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1854 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1854 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1854 B at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1854 B at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1854 B at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1854 B at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 16, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1854 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George V Coins of Hanover in 1854 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search