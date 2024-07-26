Thaler 1854 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1854 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Aurea Numismatika auction for CZK 26,000. Bidding took place September 5, 2020.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (26) XF (51) VF (39) No grade (4) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Anticomondo (1)

Auction World (2)

Auctiones (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aurea (4)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Busso Peus (5)

Cayón (1)

Dorotheum (2)

Emporium Hamburg (8)

Felzmann (3)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (6)

HERVERA (1)

Höhn (4)

Künker (18)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Möller (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Niemczyk (4)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (4)

Rhenumis (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (14)

TMAJK sro (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (17)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (4)