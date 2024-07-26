Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1853 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse Thaler 1853 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse Thaler 1853 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1853 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63463 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,050. Bidding took place January 19, 2022.

Hanover Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1853 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1853 B at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1853 B at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1853 B at auction Heritage - January 20, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1853 B at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1853 B at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1853 B at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1853 B at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1853 B at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1853 B at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1853 B at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1853 B at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1853 B at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1853 B at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1853 B at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1853 B at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
Seller WAG
Date August 10, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1853 B at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1853 B at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - November 27, 2013
Seller Künker
Date November 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

