Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1853 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1853
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1853 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63463 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,050. Bidding took place January 19, 2022.
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
