Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1852 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse Thaler 1852 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse Thaler 1852 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1852 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31231 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Künker (4)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (2)
Hanover Thaler 1852 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1852 B at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1852 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1852 B at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1852 B at auction Heritage - April 15, 2021
Hanover Thaler 1852 B at auction Heritage - April 15, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date April 15, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1852 B at auction Höhn - February 28, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1852 B at auction Heritage - February 13, 2020
Hanover Thaler 1852 B at auction Heritage - February 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1852 B at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1852 B at auction Höhn - April 14, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1852 B at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1852 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1852 B at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1852 B at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1852 B at auction Stack's - May 18, 2017
Hanover Thaler 1852 B at auction Stack's - May 18, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1852 B at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1852 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1852 B at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1852 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1852 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1852 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 13, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1852 B at auction WAG - September 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2015
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

