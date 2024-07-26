Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1852 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1852
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1852 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31231 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 15, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
