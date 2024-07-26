Thaler 1852 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1852 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31231 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

