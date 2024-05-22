6 Pfennig 1855 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 6 Pfennig 1855 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36231 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 384. Bidding took place March 24, 2019.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) Service PCGS (1)