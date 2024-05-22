Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

6 Pfennig 1855 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 6 Pfennig 1855 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 6 Pfennig 1855 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,218)
  • Weight 1,39 g
  • Pure silver (0,0097 oz) 0,303 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 6 Pfennig
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 6 Pfennig 1855 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36231 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 384. Bidding took place March 24, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (8)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1855 B at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1855 B at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1855 B at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1855 B at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1855 B at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1855 B at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1855 B at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1855 B at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1855 B at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1855 B at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Pfennig 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

