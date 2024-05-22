Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
6 Pfennig 1855 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,218)
- Weight 1,39 g
- Pure silver (0,0097 oz) 0,303 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 6 Pfennig
- Year 1855
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 6 Pfennig 1855 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36231 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 384. Bidding took place March 24, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
