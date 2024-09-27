Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

6 Pfennig 1854 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 6 Pfennig 1854 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 6 Pfennig 1854 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,218)
  • Weight 1,39 g
  • Pure silver (0,0097 oz) 0,303 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 6 Pfennig
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Pfennig 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Category
Year
Search