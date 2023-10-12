Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

6 Pfennig 1853 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 6 Pfennig 1853 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 6 Pfennig 1853 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,218)
  • Weight 1,39 g
  • Pure silver (0,0097 oz) 0,303 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 6 Pfennig
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 6 Pfennig 1853 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1263 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place December 7, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (4)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1853 B at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1853 B at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1853 B at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1853 B at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1853 B at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1853 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1853 B at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Pfennig 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

