6 Pfennig 1853 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 6 Pfennig 1853 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1263 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place December 7, 2016.

Сondition UNC (6) No grade (1)