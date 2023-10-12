Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
6 Pfennig 1853 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,218)
- Weight 1,39 g
- Pure silver (0,0097 oz) 0,303 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 6 Pfennig
- Year 1853
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 6 Pfennig 1853 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1263 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place December 7, 2016.
Сondition
