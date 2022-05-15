Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

6 Pfennig 1852 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 6 Pfennig 1852 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 6 Pfennig 1852 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,218)
  • Weight 1,39 g
  • Pure silver (0,0097 oz) 0,303 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 6 Pfennig
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 6 Pfennig 1852 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2477 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1852 B at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1852 B at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1852 B at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1852 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Pfennig 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

