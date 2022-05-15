Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
6 Pfennig 1852 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,218)
- Weight 1,39 g
- Pure silver (0,0097 oz) 0,303 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 6 Pfennig
- Year 1852
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 6 Pfennig 1852 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2477 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
