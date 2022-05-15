6 Pfennig 1852 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 6 Pfennig 1852 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2477 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

