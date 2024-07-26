Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 Thaler 1854 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,120 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1854
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (232)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1130 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place January 9, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date January 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
