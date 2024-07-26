2 Thaler 1854 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1130 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place January 9, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (19) AU (39) XF (109) VF (61) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS61 (3) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (8) PCGS (4)

