Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Thaler 1854 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1854 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 2 Thaler 1854 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,120 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (232)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1130 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place January 9, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Auction World (4)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • BAC (7)
  • Busso Peus (13)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CNG (2)
  • DNW (1)
  • Dorotheum (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (9)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (7)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (10)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (12)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (35)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (7)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Schulman (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (21)
  • UBS (3)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • WAG (21)
  • WCN (2)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
423 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
401 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction CNG - January 10, 2024
Seller CNG
Date January 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George V Coins of Hanover in 1854 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search