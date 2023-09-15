Groschen 1864 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Groschen 1864 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63151 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place October 18, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (5) AU (2)