Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Groschen 1864 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse Groschen 1864 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse Groschen 1864 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,484 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Groschen
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Groschen 1864 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63151 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place October 18, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (4)
  • Grün (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hanover Groschen 1864 B at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Hanover Groschen 1864 B at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1864 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Hanover Groschen 1864 B at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1864 B at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1864 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price


Hanover Groschen 1864 B at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price


Hanover Groschen 1864 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price



Where to sell?

For the sale of Groschen 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

