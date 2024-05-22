Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/24 Thaler 1856 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1856 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1856 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,949 g
  • Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1856 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61211 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 288. Bidding took place April 5, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (5)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1856 B at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1856 B at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1856 B at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1856 B at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1856 B at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1856 B at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1856 B at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1856 B at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1856 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1856 B at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1856 B at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1856 B at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1856 B at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1856 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1856 B at auction Numismática Leilões - November 30, 2018
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1856 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

