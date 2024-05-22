1/24 Thaler 1856 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1856 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61211 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 288. Bidding took place April 5, 2018.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (6) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service PCGS (1)