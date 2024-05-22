Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/24 Thaler 1856 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,949 g
- Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1856
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1856 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61211 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 288. Bidding took place April 5, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
