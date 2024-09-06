Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/24 Thaler 1855 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1855 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1855 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,949 g
  • Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1855 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1002 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place January 14, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (2)
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1855 B at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1855 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George V Coins of Hanover in 1855 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins 1/24 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search