Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/24 Thaler 1855 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,949 g
- Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1855
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1855 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1002 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place January 14, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- WAG (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search