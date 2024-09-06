1/24 Thaler 1855 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1855 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1002 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place January 14, 2024.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)