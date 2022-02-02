Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/2 Groschen 1864 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 1,1 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,242 g
- Diameter 14,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 1/2 Groschen
- Year 1864
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1864 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 130. Bidding took place March 1, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Groschen 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search