1/2 Groschen 1864 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1864 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 130. Bidding took place March 1, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service PCGS (1)