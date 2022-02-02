Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/2 Groschen 1864 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 1/2 Groschen 1864 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 1/2 Groschen 1864 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 1,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,242 g
  • Diameter 14,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1/2 Groschen
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1864 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 130. Bidding took place March 1, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1864 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1864 B at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1864 B at auction Stephen Album - March 1, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1864 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1864 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Groschen 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George V Coins of Hanover in 1864 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins 1/2 Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search