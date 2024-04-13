1/12 Thaler 1853 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1853 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65568 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (23) AU (12) XF (2) VF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS67 (1) MS66 (5) MS65 (2) MS64 (5) PF66 (1) CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (12) NGC (3)

