Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/12 Thaler 1853 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1853 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1853 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 2,673 g
  • Pure silver (0,0447 oz) 1,39 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1853 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65568 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.

Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1853 B at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1853 B at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1853 B at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1853 B at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1853 B at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1853 B at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1853 B at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 13, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1853 B at auction Heritage - December 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 29, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1853 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1853 B at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1853 B at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1853 B at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1853 B at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1853 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1853 B at auction WAG - July 5, 2020
Seller WAG
Date July 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1853 B at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1853 B at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1853 B at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

