Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/12 Thaler 1853 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 2,673 g
- Pure silver (0,0447 oz) 1,39 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1853
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1853 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65568 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 29, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
