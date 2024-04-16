Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/12 Thaler 1852 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 2,673 g
- Pure silver (0,0447 oz) 1,39 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1852
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1852 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4422 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 275. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
