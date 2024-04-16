Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/12 Thaler 1852 B (Hanover, George V)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 2,673 g
  • Pure silver (0,0447 oz) 1,39 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1852 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4422 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 275. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1852 B at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1852 B at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1852 B at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1852 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

