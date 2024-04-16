1/12 Thaler 1852 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1852 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4422 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 275. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (2)