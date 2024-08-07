Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Krone 1864 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse Krone 1864 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse Krone 1864 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 11,111 g
  • Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Krone
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Krone 1864 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2655 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,220. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (13)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
Hanover Krone 1864 B at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1466 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Hanover Krone 1864 B at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1521 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Hanover Krone 1864 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Krone 1864 B at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Hanover Krone 1864 B at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Krone 1864 B at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Krone 1864 B at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Krone 1864 B at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Krone 1864 B at auction Rhenumis - May 28, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Krone 1864 B at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Krone 1864 B at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Krone 1864 B at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Krone 1864 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Krone 1864 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Krone 1864 B at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Krone 1864 B at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Krone 1864 B at auction Künker - October 12, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Krone 1864 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Krone 1864 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Krone 1864 B at auction Meister & Sonntag - May 8, 2012
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date May 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Krone 1864 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Krone 1864 B at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Hanover Krone 1864 B at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Krone 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George V Coins of Hanover in 1864 All Hanover coins Hanover gold coins Hanover coins Krone Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search