Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Krone 1864 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 11,111 g
- Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination Krone
- Year 1864
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Krone 1864 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2655 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,220. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1466 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1521 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date May 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
