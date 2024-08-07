Krone 1864 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Krone 1864 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2655 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,220. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.

