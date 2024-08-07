Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Krone 1857 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse Krone 1857 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse Krone 1857 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 11,111 g
  • Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Krone
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Krone 1857 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 360 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place December 8, 2017.

Hanover Krone 1857 B at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1739 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Hanover Krone 1857 B at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1377 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Hanover Krone 1857 B at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Krone 1857 B at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Krone 1857 B at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Krone 1857 B at auction HIRSCH - February 10, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Krone 1857 B at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hanover Krone 1857 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Krone 1857 B at auction Rhenumis - May 28, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Krone 1857 B at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hanover Krone 1857 B at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover Krone 1857 B at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover Krone 1857 B at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover Krone 1857 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Krone 1857 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Krone 1857 B at auction Westfälische - September 8, 2016
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Krone 1857 B at auction Westfälische - September 8, 2016
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Krone 1857 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Krone 1857 B at auction Gärtner - November 21, 2014
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Krone 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

