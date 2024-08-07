Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Krone 1857 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 11,111 g
- Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination Krone
- Year 1857
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Krone 1857 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 360 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place December 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Gärtner (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (16)
- Leu (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (3)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (4)
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1739 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1377 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Krone 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search