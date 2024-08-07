Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

5 Thaler 1853 B "Type 1853-1856" (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1853 B "Type 1853-1856" - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 5 Thaler 1853 B "Type 1853-1856" - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 6,65 g
  • Pure gold (0,1916 oz) 5,9584 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2544 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 7,250. Bidding took place February 10, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (11)
  • Leu (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2661 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3957 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction HIRSCH - February 10, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 30, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction WAG - March 15, 2015
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - March 10, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction Leu - April 22, 2007
Seller Leu
Date April 22, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - September 27, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

