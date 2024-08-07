Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
5 Thaler 1853 B "Type 1853-1856" (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 6,65 g
- Pure gold (0,1916 oz) 5,9584 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1853
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2544 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 7,250. Bidding took place February 10, 2022.
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2661 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3957 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
