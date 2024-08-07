Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

5 Thaler 1856 B "Type 1853-1856" (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1856 B "Type 1853-1856" - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 5 Thaler 1856 B "Type 1853-1856" - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 6,65 g
  • Pure gold (0,1916 oz) 5,9584 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1856 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Hanover 5 Thaler 1856 B at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1304 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1856 B at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2209 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1856 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Hanover 5 Thaler 1856 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - September 2, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date September 2, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1856 B at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hanover 5 Thaler 1856 B at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1856 B at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1856 B at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1856 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hanover 5 Thaler 1856 B at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hanover 5 Thaler 1856 B at auction UBS - September 5, 2005
Seller UBS
Date September 5, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1856 B at auction UBS - January 27, 2003
Seller UBS
Date January 27, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

