5 Thaler 1856 B "Type 1853-1856" (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1856 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (8) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS61 (1) Service NGC (2)