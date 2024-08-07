Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
5 Thaler 1856 B "Type 1853-1856" (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 6,65 g
- Pure gold (0,1916 oz) 5,9584 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1856
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1856 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2023.
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1304 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2209 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
