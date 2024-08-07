Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
5 Thaler 1855 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 6,65 g
- Pure gold (0,1916 oz) 5,9584 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1855
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1855 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20508 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place August 10, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1650 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1361 $
Price in auction currency 5400 PLN
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date October 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 10, 2016
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
12
