5 Thaler 1855 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1855 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20508 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place August 10, 2016.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (12) XF (15) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (5) MS63 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) DETAILS (1) PL (2) Service NGC (10)

Seller All companies

ANTIUM AURUM (1)

Auction World (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Frankfurter (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (1)

Höhn (1)

Künker (16)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Numimarket (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (5)

WAG (2)

Westfälische (5)