Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

5 Thaler 1855 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1855 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 5 Thaler 1855 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 6,65 g
  • Pure gold (0,1916 oz) 5,9584 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1855 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20508 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place August 10, 2016.

Hanover 5 Thaler 1855 B at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1650 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1855 B at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1361 $
Price in auction currency 5400 PLN
Hanover 5 Thaler 1855 B at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1855 B at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1855 B at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1855 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1855 B at auction ANTIUM AURUM - October 8, 2021
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date October 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1855 B at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1855 B at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1855 B at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1855 B at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1855 B at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1855 B at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1855 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1855 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1855 B at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1855 B at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1855 B at auction Stack's - August 10, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date August 10, 2016
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1855 B at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1855 B at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1855 B at auction Westfälische - April 30, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George V Coins of Hanover in 1855 All Hanover coins Hanover gold coins Hanover coins 5 Thaler Numismatic auctions
