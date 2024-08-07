Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

5 Thaler 1853 B "Type 1853-1856" (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1853 B "Type 1853-1856" - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 5 Thaler 1853 B "Type 1853-1856" - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 6,65 g
  • Pure gold (0,1916 oz) 5,9584 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30314 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.

Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1847 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1797 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction Roma Numismatics - July 23, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction Stack's - August 10, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date August 10, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction Heritage - February 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2014
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - November 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 B at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

