5 Thaler 1853 B "Type 1853-1856" (Hanover, George V)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 6,65 g
- Pure gold (0,1916 oz) 5,9584 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1853
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1853 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30314 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1847 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1797 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition AU
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Thaler 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
