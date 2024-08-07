Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 1/2 Thaler 1855 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 3,325 g
- Pure gold (0,0958 oz) 2,9792 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1855
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1855 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29508 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
1735 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
881 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
