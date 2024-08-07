Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 1/2 Thaler 1855 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1855 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1855 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 3,325 g
  • Pure gold (0,0958 oz) 2,9792 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1855 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29508 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HIRSCH (6)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (13)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1855 B at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
1735 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
881 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Münzenonline - April 8, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1855 B at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 9, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 9, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1855 B at auction WAG - September 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1855 B at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1855 B at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2013
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1855 B at auction HIRSCH - February 9, 2013
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 16, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 16, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1855 B at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2012
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George V Coins of Hanover in 1855 All Hanover coins Hanover gold coins Hanover coins 2 1/2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
