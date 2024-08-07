Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 1/2 Thaler 1853 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1853 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1853 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 3,325 g
  • Pure gold (0,0958 oz) 2,9792 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1853 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1939 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place April 19, 2024.

Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1853 B at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1853 B at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1484 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1853 B at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1853 B at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1062 $
Price in auction currency 4400 PLN
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1853 B at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1853 B at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1853 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1853 B at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - April 6, 2017
Seller Künker
Date April 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1853 B at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1853 B at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1853 B at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - June 23, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1853 B at auction UBS - September 7, 2009
Seller UBS
Date September 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1853 B at auction UBS - September 5, 2005
Seller UBS
Date September 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1853 B at auction UBS - January 24, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

