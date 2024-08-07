2 1/2 Thaler 1853 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1853 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1939 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place April 19, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (11) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) AU55 (1) Service NGC (3)