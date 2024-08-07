Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 1/2 Thaler 1853 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 3,325 g
- Pure gold (0,0958 oz) 2,9792 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1853
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1853 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1939 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place April 19, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Künker (8)
- Numimarket (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- UBS (3)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1484 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1062 $
Price in auction currency 4400 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search