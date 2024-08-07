10 Thaler 1856 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1856 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6635 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.

