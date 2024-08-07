Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

10 Thaler 1856 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1856 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 10 Thaler 1856 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 13,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
  • Diameter 26,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1856 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6635 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.

  • All companies
  • Künker (7)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • UBS (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 10 Thaler 1856 B at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
790 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1856 B at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2167 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1856 B at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1856 B at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1856 B at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1856 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1856 B at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1856 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1856 B at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1856 B at auction Stack's - April 24, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date April 24, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1856 B at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1856 B at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1856 B at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1856 B at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1856 B at auction Stack's - March 10, 2006
Seller Stack's
Date March 10, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

