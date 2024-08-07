Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
10 Thaler 1856 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 13,30 g
- Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
- Diameter 26,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1856
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1856 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6635 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
790 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2167 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date April 24, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
