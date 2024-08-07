10 Thaler 1855 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1855 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4908 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition AU (2) XF (10) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) Service NGC (2)