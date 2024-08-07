Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
10 Thaler 1855 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 13,30 g
- Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
- Diameter 26,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1855
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1855 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4908 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
2496 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
