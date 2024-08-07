Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

10 Thaler 1855 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1855 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 10 Thaler 1855 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 13,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
  • Diameter 26,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1855 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4908 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Hanover 10 Thaler 1855 B at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1855 B at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
2496 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1855 B at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1855 B at auction Stack's - August 8, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1855 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1855 B at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1855 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1855 B at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1855 B at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1855 B at auction UBS - January 24, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1855 B at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1855 B at auction Leu - October 29, 2000
Seller Leu
Date October 29, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

