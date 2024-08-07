Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
10 Thaler 1854 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 13,30 g
- Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
- Diameter 26,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1854
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1854 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5149 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 15,500. Bidding took place December 13, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1460 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1597 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
