Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

10 Thaler 1854 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1854 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 10 Thaler 1854 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 13,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
  • Diameter 26,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1854 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5149 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 15,500. Bidding took place December 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (23)
  • Leu (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Westfälische (3)
Hanover 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1460 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1597 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Hanover 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Künker - February 7, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Hanover 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Heritage - December 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Hanover 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Hanover 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George V Coins of Hanover in 1854 All Hanover coins Hanover gold coins Hanover coins 10 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search