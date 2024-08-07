10 Thaler 1854 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1854 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5149 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 15,500. Bidding took place December 13, 2021.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (5) XF (37) VF (6) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS61 (3) AU55 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (3)

Emporium Hamburg (6)

Frankfurter (1)

Goldberg (1)

Grün (4)

Heritage (2)

Hess Divo (1)

Höhn (1)

Künker (23)

Leu (1)

Möller (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numimarket (1)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (1)

UBS (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Westfälische (3)