10 Thaler 1853 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1853 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4906 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) XF (5)