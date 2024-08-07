Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
10 Thaler 1853 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 13,30 g
- Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
- Diameter 26,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1853
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1853 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4906 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (2)
- UBS (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3743 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
2490 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
