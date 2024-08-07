Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

10 Thaler 1853 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1853 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 10 Thaler 1853 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 13,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
  • Diameter 26,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1853 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4906 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • UBS (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 10 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3743 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1853 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
2490 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1853 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1853 B at auction UBS - September 5, 2005
Seller UBS
Date September 5, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1853 B at auction UBS - January 24, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

Search