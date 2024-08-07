Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/2 Krone 1864 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 1/2 Krone 1864 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 1/2 Krone 1864 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 5,556 g
  • Pure gold (0,1608 oz) 5,0004 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1/2 Krone
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/2 Krone 1864 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Leu (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1864 B at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2767 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1864 B at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3027 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1864 B at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1864 B at auction Frühwald - September 23, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date September 23, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1864 B at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1864 B at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1864 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1864 B at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1864 B at auction Leu - April 22, 2007
Seller Leu
Date April 22, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search