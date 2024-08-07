1/2 Krone 1864 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/2 Krone 1864 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Сondition AU (2) XF (7)