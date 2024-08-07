Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/2 Krone 1864 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 5,556 g
- Pure gold (0,1608 oz) 5,0004 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 1/2 Krone
- Year 1864
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/2 Krone 1864 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2767 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3027 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date September 23, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
